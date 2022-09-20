Giant crown beach art pays tribute to the Queen
- Published
A scout group created a giant crown from items found on their local beach, to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The art work was assembled by more than 20 scouts and leaders from 5th Guernsey (Clos Du Valle) troop over five days, being completed on the weekend before the Queen's state funeral.
They used pebbles, shells, glass and seaweed to create their crown.
It was based on a picture leaders found of the Imperial Crown online.
Scout leader Mark Page told the BBC: "The troop leaders decided that our scouts should do something for the Queen and thought making a giant crown on our local beach would be a fitting tribute.
"I think it won't be reached by the tide until next Tuesday, and may well survive much longer than that," he said.
On nearby La Jaonneuse Bay, a separate art work appeared in pebbles, with 'ER' encircled.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.