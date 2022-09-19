Queen's funeral: Thousands to gather in Guernsey for big screen event
Thousands of islanders are expected to gather in Guernsey to watch the Queen's funeral.
A big screen has been set up to show the funeral in Saumarez Park.
The States said there would be seating in the park for 2,000 and also room on the grass for people to sit on blankets and rugs.
It has asked people to be respectful of other mourners and to dress appropriately for the occasion.
Islanders can attend from 10:00 BST to watch the coverage leading up to the service, which is scheduled to start at 11:00.
Officer in procession
A Guernsey police officer will be among those lining the procession route in London.
PC Damien Ormrod was selected as one of the officers to line the procession route of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
He will walk alongside as she is taken from her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Five other officers from the island are also in the city to support police.
A service of commemoration and thanksgiving was held at the Town Church on Saturday.
