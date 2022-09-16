Guernsey police officer selected to join Queen's funeral parade
A Guernsey police constable has been selected to partake in ceremonial duties in London to mark the state funeral of Her Majesty.
PC Damien Ormrod was selected as one of the officers to line the procession route of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
He will walk alongside as she is taken from her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Ruari Hardy said it was a "privilege" for PC Ormrod and the force.
The head of Law Enforcement said: "It is an honour for Guernsey Police to be able to send one of its police officers to London to line the route that Her Majesty will travel through in central London.
"PC Ormrod is one of our front-line operational police officers who has also served the late Queen in the British Army and it is a privilege for him to represent the bailiwick and the community as well as his colleagues across Law Enforcement in this unique tour of duty.
"I am pleased he is able to take part in this sombre, yet historic event."
The Queen's funeral, expected to be attended by 2,000 guests, will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11:00 BST on Monday.
Officers from forces across the British Islands were invited by the Metropolitan police to join the procession parade.
Guernsey police also sent five other officers to support police in London for the occasion.
