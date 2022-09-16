Guernsey nursing union rejects States pay offer
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has rejected the latest pay offer from the States of Guernsey.
The union, which represents most of the island's nursing staff, held a ballot in which 65.2% of those who voted rejected the offer.
Public sector staff have been offered a 5% rise this year, an RPIX pay rise in 2023 and an RPIX pay rise less 1% for 2024.
The Policy and Resources Committee said it would comment further next week.
Sarah Johnston, RCN operational manager, said the "underlying issue on pay has simply been ignored".
She said: "Yes, members have had recent pay rises but the gap between their pay and that of their Civil Service peers remains.
"The final year below inflation rise was seen as a slap in the face by many. We really hope that the States do not ignore us again. We want to talk with them, we want to discuss nursing pay in a constructive manner."
The committee said it had been notified of the result of the ballot, and said it would give it "consideration".
A spokesperson said: "At this current time we are respecting the national period of mourning, but we will comment further next week after that period has ended."
