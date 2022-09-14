Immigration changes could help Guernsey's staffing problems
A Guernsey States committee believes increased immigration levels are needed to ease the island's staffing crisis.
A Population and Immigration Policy review by the Home Affairs Committee found staffing could only be maintained by more than 300 people immigrating every year for the next 30 years.
It found this level was needed to maintain essential services.
Hospitality and retail representatives in the island have welcomed the proposals.
They include allowing extensions to Short-Term Employment Permits, reviewing "birth-right privilege" and removing restrictions on certain jobs, which can currently only be recruited for from within the British Islands and the EU.
Alan Sillet, from the Guernsey Hospitality Association, said: "The new proposals look very good. The last three or four years have been really tough.
"Things are improving slightly at last mainly due to the fact we are able to recruit from all over the world now, and these new policies should aid that."
Analysis by John Fernandez, BBC Guernsey Political Reporter
The review is saying that if the government wants to continue to provide essential services then 300 people every year need to be moving to the island. If these changes aren't made then our working population will shrink.
More work has been commissioned off the back of this weighty review. Environment and Infrastructure are being asked to look at the island's entire housing stock, and not just social and key worker housing.
So a key issue is seeing what the government can do to get more houses built because if lots of people can be brought to the island they need somewhere to live.
Jonathan Creasey, from the Guernsey Retail Group, said: "They should be applauded for recognising the issues and coming up with a sensible solution."
He said the time taken to bring forward the proposals was "a shame", but they would "hopefully go through" and were "absolutely a step in the right direction".
The proposals are due to be debated next month.
