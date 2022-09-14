Guernsey organises events to mark Queen Elizabeth's death
- Published
Guernsey has announced arrangements to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The Bailiwick will mark the death of the longest reigning British monarch, who passed away in Scotland on Thursday 8 September, with a series of events.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at the Town Church on Saturday at 11:30 BST, which will be livestreamed.
The States of Guernsey has asked islanders to partake in a minute's silence at 20:00 BST on Sunday.
For Her Majesty's state funeral, the public will be able to attend a live screening on Monday from 10:00 BST on a big screen in Saumarez Park.
Seating will be available for up to 2,000 people alongside a large space where islanders can bring blankets and rugs to watch the screening.
The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey from 11:00 BST, which his Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor Lt Gen Richard Cripwell and his wife Louise Cripwell will attend to represent the Bailiwick.
The States said the "majority of public buildings", including Beau Sejour, Castle Cornet and museums, would be closed on Monday, with buildings providing critical care to operate as normal.
Commercial operations within the harbour and airport will cease between 11:00 and 12:00 for the funeral, which will be screened in the terminal buildings for travellers to view.
