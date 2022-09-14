Guernsey residents leave tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Floral tribute left to Queen Elizabeth II in the Sunken Gardens, St Peter Port, Guernsey
An official portrait of Her Majesty was put up in the Sunken Gardens as a focal point for the display

Guernsey residents have been leaving flowers and notes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Flowers, poems, cards and a Paddington Bear figurine have been left by a picture of the late monarch in the Sunken Gardens, in St Peter Port.

Islanders have praised the Queen's selflessness, commitment and service.

Books of condolence are also open across the island, including at the Royal Court building nearby.

Islanders have left poems and cards to the Queen thanking her for her service
Flags around the island have been flown at half mast to mark the death of the monarch

The States of Guernsey has asked islanders only to leave floral tributes, which will be composted after the period of national mourning ends.

A bank holiday has been confirmed for Monday when the Queen's state funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey in London. It will be televised via a big screen in Saumarez Park so islanders can join together for the historic moment.

The notes left with the floral tributes in the Sunken Gardens show a deep respect for Her Majesty

