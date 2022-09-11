Guernsey public holiday for Queen's funeral
Guernsey will have a public holiday on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the funeral would take place on Monday 19 September.
The Queen, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.
The States of Guernsey confirmed it would follow the UK and allow islanders to mourn with the country.
A public holiday was approved across the UK by King Charles III on Saturday.
The States said: "Following the confirmation by His Majesty King Charles III that there will be a public holiday in the UK on the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm that there will be a public holiday in Guernsey on the same day."
