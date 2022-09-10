Gun salute in Guernsey to mark proclamation of king
- Published
A 21-gun salute is to be held in Guernsey to mark the formal proclamation of King Charles III.
The salute, at Castle Cornet, is due to be held at 11:00 BST on Saturday following the formal proclamation in London, the States of Guernsey said.
People can go to the castle to watch the gun salute, but must be there by 10:45 BST.
Further proclamations will take place in Guernsey on Sunday which islanders will also be able to attend.
The Bailiwick of Guernsey is observing a period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
A 96-gun salute was held at Castle Cornet on Friday to mark each year of the Queen's life.
