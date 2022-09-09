Gun salutes sound out in Guernsey
- Published
A 96-gun salute has been held in Guernsey to mark each year of the Queen's life.
It took place at Castle Cornet at 13:00 BST to recognise the service of Britain's longest serving monarch.
On Thursday it was announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Floral tributes can be laid at the Sunken Gardens and books of condolence will be opened for islanders to pay their respects.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.