Red Arrows to take part in Guernsey Air Display
The Red Arrows will be taking part in the Guernsey Air Display later.
Organiser Natalie Davidson said it was great to have the annual event back which will also include a display by the Navy Wings Wasp.
Aircrafts team Raven will not be attending due to weather conditions and the Chinook is unable to take part due to technical issues.
Ms Davidson said the event was about inspiring the next generation.
She added: "Not just the pilots, but also of engineers and people who are going to help that sort of sustainability issue with the aviation industry, developing new fuels and more efficient aircrafts, so there is a whole number of reasons why the air display is important."
The OV-10 Bronco plane will attend the event for its first display in Guernsey, alongside the Navy Wings Seafire, the Muscle Biplane and the Mustang.
