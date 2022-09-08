Photographer revisits sites from old pictures in Guernsey
A photographer has revisited sites featured in old pictures to compare how they looked then and now.
Marco Tersigni has visited sites around Guernsey and attempted to take his picture from exactly the same spot as the original.
Some photographs show how little has changed while others show how Guernsey has transformed over the past century.
Mr Tersigni has compiled his favourite pairs of photographs to be made into a book.
The photographer said he began the project "as an innocent hobby" taking photographs on his mobile phone.
He said: "I've been interested in history for many years, and I enjoy looking at old photos of the island.
"I decided it would be interesting to take photos from the exact same spot, but it has proven quite treacherous at times."
This has included having to dodge traffic in attempts to reach the exact spot the photos were taken from.
It was not possible to accurately date the old photos but most are thought to be from the late 19th Century and early 20th Century.
Mr Tersigni started to post pictures alongside the old images on the Guernsey Days Gone By Facebook page to share his interest in local history.
He said the number of messages he received had prompted him to make a book out of the images.
The book is published by Blue Ormer Publishing and is available to pre-order.
