Move to create Victor Hugo Centre in Guernsey
- Published
A Victor Hugo Centre celebrating the Les Miserables and Toilers of the Sea writer could be created in Guernsey.
The writer spent 14 years in the island while in exile from the French emperor.
He wrote Les Miserables, Toilers of the Sea, The Man Who Laughs, The Legend of the Ages and Ninety-Three at Hauteville House in St Peter Port.
The first floor of the Guernsey Information Centre, in St Peter Port, could be converted into the centre in a "privately funded" initiative.
Economic Development President Neil Inder said: "What has been agreed is we will enter negotiations very quickly and the Victor Hugo society will likely have a period of time where it will have an exclusivity on the Victor Hugo site to allow them a period to raise the capital."
The celebrated writer of The Hunchback of Notre Dame lived at Hauteville House in Guernsey from 1856 to 1870 while he was exiled from France for opposing Napoleon III.
The St Peter Port property was donated to the city of Paris in 1927 and is now a museum dedicated to the author, attracting 20,000 visitors a year.
