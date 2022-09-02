Injured person taken from Sark to Guernsey hospital
- Published
A Guernsey marine ambulance was deployed to Sark to bring an injured person to Guernsey hospital's emergency department.
On Thursday afternoon, the Sark ambulance was met by volunteer staff from the Flying Christine III, who transferred the patient to Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
It was one of 22 calls the emergency ambulance service had in 24 hours.
It said three off-duty staff had to be called back to cover the demand.
No further details were released about the Sark patient's condition.
The St John Ambulance Guernsey charity provides the marine ambulance, which is supported by a "boat crew made up of skilled volunteers from the local marine community who are available to respond around the clock".
"St John would like to thank the volunteer boat crew of the Flying Christine III who attended to this incident and the off-duty staff who returned to work to provide cover," it said.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.