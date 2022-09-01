Guernsey fire service holds open day for centenary

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service is holding an open day as part of its centenary celebrations.
Fire crews will be demonstrating ladder, cliff and road traffic collision rescues, along with tours of the station.
The Arsenal will be open to the public from 10:00-16:00 BST on Saturday.
Proceeds will be shared with four charities: Guernsey Mind, Les Bourgs Hospice, the MS Society Guernsey, and the Priaulx Premature Baby Foundation.
Chief fire officer Jon Le Page said: "Whether it be dealing with major fires, helping give advice to prevent fires, rescuing people after a car crash, or helping with a cliff rescue, our crews are trained in a huge breadth of skills that all revolve around one thing - saving lives.
"Hopefully the demonstrations we will be doing on the day will show exactly how skilled my teams are at their jobs."
He added: "We're hoping to welcome lots of people to come and meet us, and have put on a number of different events to make the day interesting for people of all ages."
