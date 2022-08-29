New Guernsey Airport security scanner breaks down

Guernsey Airport
The security upgrade aimed to improve passengers' experiences at the airport

Guernsey airport is down to a single security scanner line after new equipment stopped working.

The malfunction in one scanner happened just days after the airport announced it had upgraded security systems to improve passengers' travel experiences.

The scanner has been out of action over the bank holiday weekend and staff said it was not likely it would be fixed until Tuesday.

The airport said teething problems were inevitable with any new equipment.

Passengers flying out of the airport have been asked to arrive earlier to avoid delays.

Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics