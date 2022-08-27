Guernsey Airport: Passengers warned of longer processing times due to faulty machine
Guernsey Airport might experience "longer processing times" after an x-ray machine broke down, staff warned.
Aurigny, the island's airline, said it would mean only one security lane would be open until at least Tuesday.
It warned travellers to allow extra time to check in and get through a security search.
The company has apologised for any inconvenience it causes to passengers, and said it would provide updates through its Facebook page.
