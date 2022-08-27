Guernsey Electricity to replace 'faulty' substation
- Published
Guernsey Electricity will replace a "faulty" substation to "meet increasing needs" this winter.
The new equipment for the Rue du Felconte and Rue des Adams area "will improve resilience and increase capacity in the local network", it said.
The substation will be replaced and the work will be completed in phases from Tuesday until November.
The electricity company said it would reduce disruption as much as possible.
- Phase one - Tuesday to 14 September, only the Rue du Felconte will be closed.
- Phase two - 14 September to 19 October, both the Rue du Felconte and the Route des Adams to be closed as the service is installed across this main junction.
- Phase three - 20 October to 3 November, only the Rue du Felconte will be closed.
Mike Lloyd, head of distribution at Guernsey Electricity, said: "This work is necessary to allow us to replace a faulty substation and needs to be completed before the demand increases so we can maintain secure customer supplies in the area.
"This installation forms an important part of our continual investment in the island's infrastructure and is required to make the local electricity network more robust and resilient.
"It has been designed to meet the increasing needs and demands of homes and businesses in the area."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.