Guernsey committee looking for non-voting members
The Committee for the Environment and Infrastructure is looking for up to two people to join as non-voting members.
Non-voting members can be elected to committees of the States to work alongside States members.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez said they were keen to hear from people with experience "relevant to our policy work on housing, energy, climate change, or infrastructure".
The deadline for applications is 12 September.
Mrs de Sausmarez, who is president of the committee, said: "We are a small team with a very broad mandate and want to find people with the right skill set to work with us and provide that rigour and challenge, to ensure that a broad range of views shape our decision making."
