Guernsey Airport receives 'vital' upgrades
- Published
Guernsey's airport has received "vital" upgrades to two of its areas.
It is part of a security upgrades programme to improve passengers' experience, airport bosses said.
New equipment, as well as cabin baggage scanners, have been installed as part of the changes, which began in April and ended in July.
Guernsey Ports' head of passenger operations and aviation security Steve Langlois said it will also improve security staff's working environment.
Mr Langlois said: "Continued investment in our security assets is essential to improve the experience for our passengers and to ensure Guernsey Airport remains open, safe and secure, both now and in the future."
