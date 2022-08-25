Guernsey police given new urine testing kits to detect drug spiking
Police in Guernsey have been given new urine testing kits to detect drug spiking.
The force said the kits can test for 10 different substances and give a result in a short period of time.
It is hoped they will help to direct early lines of inquiry and be given to potential victims at the police station or hospital.
Police said "safety and wellbeing" was a priority for anyone who believed they had been spiked.
A statement from Guernsey Police said: "Police advice would be to seek medical help before making a report, which should be done as soon as is reasonable.
"While spiking can be difficult to detect, and can be done in a variety of ways, we will always respond robustly to any reports, and do our best to support victims."
