Aurigny fog-busting technology could be in use 'in a few weeks'
Fog-busting technology should be operational on Aurigny's planes in the "next few weeks", according to the Guernsey States-owned airline.
Aurigny bought three aircraft with the Clear Vision System, which is designed to give pilots the ability to land in lower visibility, in 2019 and 2020.
The planes cost about £60m at the time and have been in operation on a number of routes since.
However, the pandemic delayed the training and rollout of the system.
Commercial director Malcolm Coupar said training on the new kit had been completed by the "majority" of staff.
He said the airline was now at "the final stage ahead of deployment and should be completed in a matter of a few weeks".
Fog at Guernsey Airport on Tuesday caused the cancellation of some flights and delays of four hours or more for others.
