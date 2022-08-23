Water restrictions 'not currently planned' in Guernsey
Water restrictions are not currently being planned in Guernsey, but could be brought in if the dry weather continues, utility bosses have said.
Guernsey Water said it was asking customers to use water wisely as island reserves were currently 73% full.
It said it was "low for this time of year" so people were being urged to cut back on water use.
People could also help by reporting leaks or anything they thought could cause pollution, Guernsey Water said.
Managing director Steve Langlois said: "Water restrictions are not being planned at this time, but they could be needed if the dry weather continues, especially if that is followed by a dry winter.
"We would like customers to think about the value of water each time they use it.
"Every time someone reaches for a hosepipe, they are taking a little bit more from the island's reservoirs."
A hosepipe ban is due to be introduced in Jersey from Friday, Jersey Water has said.
