NatWest International Island Games 2023: People urged to volunteer
More than 1,000 people have registered to become volunteers at next year's Island Games, which will be held in Guernsey.
However, organisers of the Natwest International Island Games have appealed for more people to sign up by the end of September.
This has been backed Commonwealth Games' competitors from the island.
Silver medallist and lawn bowler Lucy Beere said volunteers were vital to sports competitions.
"Volunteering is so important for any sport, up in Birmingham without the volunteers the event wouldn't have happened," she said.
Alastair Chalmers, who won Guernsey's first ever track and field Commonwealth Games medal when he took bronze in the 400m hurdles, is aiming for a gold medal next year.
"If you have an interest in sport then go for it because you'll be so included in it.
"You could be track-side with all the athletes, and it'll be a really good experience, I'm sure you wouldn't regret it," he said.
'Big moment'
More than 3,000 athletes and team members from 23 islands will be arriving in Guernsey, making it the biggest sporting event the island has ever hosted.
Wayne Bulpitt, director of volunteering for the organising committee for the games, said it was going to be a "big moment in our island's history" and there needed to be a "collective effort".
"Anyone can register to become a volunteer, so far the age range extends from 16 to the mid-80s.
"Some people signed up to become volunteers when the event was due to take place in 2021.
"We totally understand that personal circumstances can change and, if people need to de-register, they can do that through the website. That way we'll have a more realistic number of sign-ups."
The deadline to register to become a volunteer is 30 September.
