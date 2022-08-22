Delays in sewage collection in Guernsey causing issues
Residents in some parts of Guernsey are being affected by delayed sewage collections.
Tristen Esteves said his overflowing cesspit was causing problems for him and his neighbours.
Properties not connected to the island's sewer network keep their wastewater in a cesspit until it is collected by Guernsey Water.
The States-owned firm apologised and said it was looking to recruit more drivers.
It said: "States Works which operates the service is looking to recruit more drivers on a permanent basis but recognise there is a shortage of licensed operatives not just on island, but nationally.
"It is therefore also exploring other options with staff to alleviate the current pressures."
A total of 36 tankers collect "approximately 650 loads of sewage on average" each week.
