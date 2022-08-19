Guernsey to get 19 new police CCTV cameras
Guernsey Police are to expand the number of CCTV cameras on the island at a cost of £70,000.
They will install 19 new cameras at eight places, including La Valette, The Bridge, Salerie Corner and St James.
Simon Shrigley, CCTV co-ordinator for Guernsey Police, said cameras were an "incredible tool" for fighting crime.
Some existing sites would get additional zoom cameras and consultation was ongoing with local people on the sites, police said.
The island's CCTV cameras are managed by the Committee for Home Affairs and monitored by the Joint Emergency Services Control Centre.
"They can't be put everywhere and we don't want to be seen as prying into people's lives," Mr Shrigley told BBC Radio Guernsey.
"Where there are private premises, we will engage with people; but it is well controlled regarding data protection.
"Hopefully we can have a good engagement with the community."
