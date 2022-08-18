Three Guernsey colleges achieve 100% pass rate
Students at three colleges in Guernsey achieved a 100% pass rate in their A-level and BTEC exams.
Blanchelande College, Elizabeth College and Ladies College students have all been collecting their results.
Top A-level grades in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have fallen since last year, but remain higher than in 2019.
Nearly 70% of A-Level results for Blanchelande College students were A*-B, and 84% at A*-C.
Guernsey Grammar Sixth Form Centre students achieved a 98.6% overall pass rate.
Students 'very resilient'
Student Louis said the pandemic had affected the way they had revised.
"It was extremely stressful and it was not very helpful because we didn't know what it was to have got to the point where you have to revise like the whole two years worth of content - we only got to the mock, so we didn't know how to kind of feel," he said.
Careers advisor Sarah Stonebridge said all students across the Bailiwick should be proud of themselves.
"They've been very resilient and able to cope with some challenges, you know, based on the last couple of years, so whatever happens today they should feel proud. They've developed extra skills along the way to to face all that," she said.
Ms Stonebridge said students should take time to think about their next steps.
"There's all sorts of options and I think sometimes it can feel a bit of a panic moment if you open that envelope and it's not quite what you were expecting or you've changed your mind," she said.
"So please take a moment and speak to as many people as you can about your options."
