Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in bid to recruit lifeguards
Beau Sejour Leisure Centre in Guernsey says it urgently needs to recruit and train new lifeguards.
Both pools at the centre have reopened following maintenance work, but opening times have had to be restricted because of staff shortages.
Samantha Herridge, head of recreation services, said the centre would be offering a course for anyone interested in qualifying.
She added there were a lot of transferrable skills.
Ms Herridge told BBC Radio Guernsey: "We are really trying to recruit some recreation assistants at the moment."
She said the centre would offer a course in October to allow people to get the National Pool Lifeguard Qualification.
"We've had staff come from being a recreation assistant to going to the police force, to going to the armed forces, to going to the fire brigade so it's a really good stepping stone into a variety of really different industries."
