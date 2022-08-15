Guernsey pond algae warning for animals
- Published
Islanders have been warned not to let pets jump in or drink from ponds because of high levels of green algae.
It comes after the pond in Saumarez Park was refilled and aerated following reports of fish being found dead.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne told BBC Radio Guernsey: "This is a problem currently across the British Isles...
"Algae, when it does reach toxic levels, obviously can put animals at risk so it is a good idea to not let your animals consume that water."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.