Two ambulance call outs to Lihou Island
Guernsey's Emergency Ambulance Service has responded to two separate incidents on Lihou Island within 48 hours.
An emergency team was dispatched to Lihou on Thursday afternoon and again on Friday night.
Both patients were taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey for treatment.
Paramedic Officer Steve Torode said: "Evacuating any patient from Lihou island can be a challenge and needs careful planning and preparation."
He added: "The incident on Friday had the added challenge of being during the night. Both operations involved good planning, coordination, communication and teamwork.
"We worked closely with the Lihou warden who has a great deal of local knowledge of the island, tides and causeway."
Lihou is a small island owned and managed by the States of Guernsey that can be accessed by a causeway at low tide for about two weeks every month.
