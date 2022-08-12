Heatwave: CI Co-op stops sales of disposable barbecues

Disposable barbecues at Co-opPA Media
The move follows calls from Guernsey's chief fire officer for a voluntary fire ban to reduce the spread of wildfires

The Channel Islands Co-op has suspended the sale of disposable barbecues until further notice.

The group's CEO Mark Cox described it as a "precautionary measure" due to high temperatures across the islands.

It follows calls from Guernsey's chief fire officer for a voluntary barbecue ban to reduce the spread of wildfires.

The Fire Service in Jersey has said barbecues should be used sensibly and at the beach, rather than on grassland.

Mr Cox said in a statement: "Safety is our highest priority and we have made this decision due to the hot and dry weather and the potential detrimental impact of any fire on the environment and local wildlife.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation and listen to member feedback."

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics