Guernsey Saumarez Park pond refilled as dry spell leads to dead fish
- Published
A pond in Saumarez Park has been refilled and aerated after reports of dead fish in the water.
Guernsey's Agriculture, Countryside, and Land Management Services (ACLMS) said the fish deaths were due to hot weather and a lack of rain.
It said the low oxygen, increasing ammonia levels and nitrates were harmful to the fish.
An animal charity said it was concerned as "an array of wildlife" was suffering due to the lack of rain.
On 5 August, an ACLMS statement said: "The water level in the pond is slowly reducing, which is concentrating the fish into a smaller area and so reducing oxygen levels as well as increasing ammonia, nitrites and nitrates within the water which are harmful to the fish.
"A number of fish are moving into the shallow water and then becoming stranded and subsequently dying.
"We do ask people not to feed the ducks as this increases the levels of organic matter breaking down in their environment which in turn puts more pressure on this ecosystem, impacts on the health of pond life and leads to a higher mortality in fish."
ACLMS said as the hot weather conditions continued, it would monitor the pond and fish population.
The GSPCA said a number of other ponds around the island had been suffering with similar problems.
It said it had been out to rescue several sick and injured animals at a number of these.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager said: "It is a huge and difficult problem as it is not only the Saumarez Park pond but there are many with ponds in their gardens and grounds suffering similar issues due to the extreme heat and prolonged dry spell."
