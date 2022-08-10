Conserve water plea as Alderney declares drought
- Published
People have been urged to "conserve water" after the States of Alderney said the island was in drought.
The States said water was "becoming more precious" due to the recent hot and dry weather.
It said it did not want to "implement a water restriction", but asked everyone to "think before using water".
The General Services Committee said it was monitoring water levels and supplies.
It said: "The dry summer has followed a winter and spring of minimal rainfall and while the States does not wish to implement a water restriction at this time we are asking everyone, whether resident or a visitor, to think before using water.
"It has been noticed that sprinklers and hosepipes, some left unattended for a period of time, are still being regularly used.
"Please do not waste water, it is our collective responsibility to conserve water wherever possible."
It added that if the "current weather patterns persist and water consumption is not managed, more formal restrictions will have to be considered".
The committee suggested:
- Stop or reduce the use of hosepipes
- Consider not replenishing water features such as pools
- Refrain from using sprinklers - special permission has been granted only to golf club's greenkeepers
- Conserve water by not leaving taps running
- Consider having a shower instead of a bath
- Report any leaks spotted around the island
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.