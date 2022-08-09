Guernsey animal rescue 'toad' turns out to be lizard
Animal rescue staff in Guernsey called to help what they were told was a toad have had to actually help a lizard.
The GSPCA said staff were called to the car park next to Guernsey Airport just after 11:00 BST for the "very unusual stray" - a black water dragon.
Bosses said bearded dragons were popular and they "help a few a year, but this is our first water dragon".
The charity has appealed for any information if anyone thought they knew its owner, or if the lizard was theirs.
GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said: "We help stray reptiles every year, although it is mostly tortoises we see at this time of year."
The lizard was showing signs of stress but had settled "in one of our specialist tanks, or vivariums, at the GSPCA," he said.
The charity said it would look to rehome the water dragon if it was not claimed in 21 days once it was deemed healthy enough, "but hopefully we will find the owner".
