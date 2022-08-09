Footes Lane car park resurfacing work to start
- Published
Work to resurface Footes Lane car park, approach road and the bus turning point is due to start next week.
The tarmac resurfacing is expected to take place in stages over three weeks, up to the end of Guernsey's school summer holidays.
If further time is needed the remaining work should take place in the October half term.
The car park is used by those participating in or spectating sport as well as students at the Grammar School.
A States spokesman said the work aims to address some of the issues regarding water build up by the crossing, as well as providing a much-improved level, smooth and safe surface, without the need for regular patch repairs.
The main Garenne Stand was completed ahead of the 2003 Island Games and Guernsey is set to host the event for the third time in 2023.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.