Distribution licence given for medicinal cannabis
By John Fernandez
BBC Guernsey political reporter
- Published
A Guernsey medicinal cannabis company has become the first in the Channel Islands to receive a wholesale distribution agreement licence from the UK Government.
4C Labs received the licence this month.
It will allow the company to import and distribute medicinal cannabis to and from Guernsey.
In 2021 4C Labs became the first company in the island to receive a licence to grow medical cannabis.
The cultivation of cannabis is strictly prohibited within the Bailiwick of Guernsey unless carried out under licence.
James Smith, from 4C Labs, said the new agreement would "allow us to ensure supplies of medicinal cannabis to patients in Guernsey".
The company said last year that once fully up and running it would facilitate about 60 jobs for the local economy.
Mr Smith said the company was looking forward to setting up an import and distribution hub in Guernsey, which could mean medical cannabis being brought into the island is then moved to other locations around Europe.
Michael Hurwitz, 4C Labs chief of operations, said the company now needs to get its operational procedures in place before it can bring medical cannabis into the island.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.