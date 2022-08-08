Post box topper tribute to Commonwealth medallists
Guernsey's Commonwealth Games medal winners have been honoured with a crocheted post box topper.
The tribute first appeared when bowler Lucy Beere won silver in the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games.
The topper has since been updated in honour of Alastair Chalmers, who won bronze in the 400m hurdles.
Tamara O'Brien, who made the topper, said it was to celebrate Guernsey's first medal in the games since 1994.
Alastair Chalmers, 22, the reigning British champion, claimed the island's first ever athletics medal at Birmingham 2022.
Chalmers said: "To come out here and get a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games - and for Guernsey - it's just a dream come true."
He added: "It's lovely representing Great Britain, but Guernsey's where I'm from - it's who I am - so to give them a major medal of any colour is just a dream come true."
Lucy Beere said she felt "like a star" as islanders clapped and welcomed her home at Guernsey Airport.
The Commonwealth Games crocheted topper can be seen in St Peter Port by the Old Market Square until the end of August.
