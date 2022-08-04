CI tyres site bought for Guernsey key worker accommodation
"Desperately-needed" new homes are set to be built for key workers in Guernsey, the States has said.
The Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) has bought the CI Tyres site in La Charroterie for £1.7m using Affordable Housing Development Programme funds.
The States said key worker housing was an "important focus" of the programme.
Steve Williams, GHA chief executive, said the island "desperately needs" all types of affordable housing.
The site already has planning permission for 17 residential units.
Mr Williams said: "This was a fantastic opportunity to buy a site that is basically ready to go as a development project... it's perfect for staff that the island's health service relies on."
The Committee for Employment and Social Security and the Policy and Resources Committee both supported this site being used specifically for key worker accommodation.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, vice-president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said: "Supporting the GHA's desire to buy this site to develop into key worker accommodation was a no brainer.
"We know that there is a real shortage of suitable accommodation to house those staff brought to the island to support the island's health service.
"This site ticks every box in terms of location, access to public transport and providing the opportunity to crack on with development as a result of the planning permission already in place."
The States said minor adjustments to the current plans were being made which could result in 25 units being developed, subject to the agreement of planning services, with the apartments expected to be completed in 2024.
