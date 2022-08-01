Guernsey ban on smoking product branding
The States of Guernsey has banned the use of branding on cigarette and loose tobacco packaging.
The new regulations, which coincide with similar ones in Jersey came into force on Monday.
More than 15% of deaths in Guernsey and Alderney are "attributable to smoking", Guernsey's stop smoking service said.
Quitline's Andrea Tostevin said preventing islanders from smoking was the "single most positive action" for island health.
She said: "Plain packaging for tobacco products has been shown to reduce the appeal of smoking, particularly in children and young people."
Under the new regulations, all smoking products across the Channel Islands will now look the same, with the use of "trademarks, logos, colour schemes and graphics" no longer permitted by law.
Health and social care vice president, deputy Tina Bury, said the regulations showed Guernsey's "commitment" to improving island health.
