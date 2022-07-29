Bag of excrement left on Guernsey politician's doorstep
- Published
A Guernsey politician has revealed a bag of excrement was left outside her family home on Thursday.
Planning authority president Deputy Victoria Oliver said she believed it was prompted by a recent controversial planning decision, allowing 68 new homes be built at Pointes Rocques.
Deputy Oliver said the act was "totally and utterly unacceptable".
Chief minister Peter Ferbrache described the person responsible as "vile scum" and "cowardly".
Members of Guernsey's planning committee unanimously voted to approve the Pointes Rocques plans at a meeting on Wednesday.
Objections were raised to the development, including traffic and the development not enhancing the area's appearance.
In a statement to the media, Deputy Oliver said while she understood people would have "different opinions", Wednesday's action "crossed the line".
She said: "I know I will not always please everyone especially on a planning committee ... However, someone crossed the line yesterday by coming to our family home ... and left excrement on my door step just because I, and my colleagues, made a decision this person didn't agree with."
She urged islanders to write a letter, email or call "like a grown adult and I will happily talk about my decisions".
Deputy Ferbrache asked the person responsible to come forward.
He said: "I ask them, but do not expect them to have the decency or courage so to do, to identify themselves to me.
"We can then meet and that person can then explain how they regard such behaviour as acceptable."
The states confirmed the police were aware of the incident.