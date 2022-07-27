Pointues Rocques development of 68 homes approved
Plans for 68 new dwellings at Pointues Rocques have been unanimously approved by Guernsey's planning committee.
Objections including traffic and the development not enhancing the area's appearance, were raised by 28 people.
The plans were refused in October because of concerns over the additional vehicles in the area.
Politicians were satisfied the mitigations - 18 parking spaces removed and a car sharing scheme included - were enough to alleviate the concerns.
A number of conditions were put on the approval including traffic restrictions, landscaping and signage.
Victoria Oliver, president of the Development and Planning Authority, said the decision to approve the application had been "incredibly difficult" and made with a "heavy heart".
She said: "We had the challenging task of weighing up the application, especially the traffic impact when this partially hinges on another committee's mandate, however we will continue to work closely with our colleagues across the States to get the best out of future applications.
"With the additional conditions added by the Authority, I hope this shows that the committee is serious about trying to enhance planning applications."
