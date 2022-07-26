Accidental death verdict for Guernsey motorcyclist Haydn Dodd
- Published
A verdict of accidental death has been recorded at the inquest of an 18-year-old who died in a motorbike crash.
Haydn Dodd died instantly when he collided with a stationary bus in Guernsey.
The crash happened on Rectory Hill in Castel, shortly before 18:00 BST, on 3 May 2021.
Mr Dodd had been riding in a convoy with two friends, one on a motorbike in front, the other in a car behind.
Guernsey's Royal Court heard how an oncoming bus was forced to stop due to the speed of the first rider, who swerved around it and sped off, according to witnesses.
Mr Dodd lost control of his vehicle on a bend and collided with the bus.
He suffered severe head injuries and died instantly at the scene. There were no other casualties.
The court also heard how traces of cannabis were found in Mr Dodd's system which "may or may not" have contributed to the accident, according to a medical report.
The original inquest was opened and adjourned in May 2021, while Guernsey Police continued their investigation - which has now concluded.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.