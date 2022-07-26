Guernsey's Admiral Park development 'to be complete in two years'
The final phase of Guernsey's multimillion-pound Admiral Park development will be completed within two years, it has been announced.
Developer Comprop says work will begin on a six-story office building which will mark the centre piece of the entire scheme.
The first part of the project was completed earlier in 2022.
It included a 100 bedroom hotel, restaurant and multi-story car park.
Joanna Watts, managing director of the letting agents for the scheme, Watts Property Consultants, said there had been a 60% take-up of the office space so far.
She said "we are confident the remainder of the space will be taken up quickly".
Steve Marie, managing director of Comprop, said: "The development work is now continuing at quite some pace, with our contractor, JW Rihoy, programmed to have the first tenants into the building by mid 2024".
