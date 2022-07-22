Cuckoo helped by GSPCA in Guernsey charity first
A dehydrated young cuckoo has been helped by an animal charity in a first for the organisation.
The bird was found in a garden in St Peter Port, Guernsey, and arrived at the GSPCA on Wednesday.
Sarah Harrison, GSPCA team member, said it was a "very unusual" bird and when it arrived was "very unwell".
Steve Byrne GSPCA manager said: "There aren't many cuckoos in Guernsey and as they spend nine months of the year in Africa, you are very lucky to see one."
"Breeda was so poorly and with the heat very dehydrated."
He said after two nights of care, Breeda was "looking much better" and has since been released.
Cuckoos visit the UK in spring with females laying eggs in nests of other species to trick them into rearing their chicks for them.
They then return to Africa for our winter.
