Guernsey's Petit Port steps restoration set to begin
Restoration work at Guernsey's Petit Port steps are set to begin on Sunday.
A large landslip forced the steps to be closed earlier this year.
The project involves two phases of works and it is hoped that public access via the steps will be restored later this year.
States of Guernsey have advised visitors to the beach to 'steer clear' of the bottom of the cliff face, due to recent further rockfalls.
The first phase of plans involves inspection of the cliff faces and an assessment of any other infrastructure work needed.
