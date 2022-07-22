Gun salute held for British commander in Guernsey
- Published
A 13-gun salute was fired in memory of Battle of Salamanca serviceman, Major-General John Gaspard Le Marchant.
The salute took place on Friday 22nd July at noon, within the grounds of Castle Cornet - the only castle with a gun battery in Guernsey.
It marked the 210th anniversary of his death at the Battle of Salamanca.
Le Marchant served in the French Revolutionary and Peninsular Wars, and was connected to Guernsey.
This is the first gun salute that the island have held for the Major-General.
Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.