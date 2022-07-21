Stuart Falla to head up new States development agency
Stuart Falla CBE is set to head up the new States development agency.
The new board will oversee projects on Guernsey's eastern seaboard and across the island.
Earlier this year, the States agreed to set-up a development agency which would work at arms-length from the government on big capital projects.
Mr Falla used to run a local building company, RG Falla, and also sat as a politician in the States between 2004-2008.
It is expected one of the first projects which will be looked at by the new agency will be the redevelopment of the island's harbours in St Peter Port and St Sampson's.
The development agency will also investigate options for taking traffic away from the surface level of the Town seafront - possibly using a tunnel.
Concerns were raised earlier this year by Scrutiny Management Committee President Deputy Yvonne Burford about a lack of political oversight on the development agency.
