Covid: Bailiwick of Guernsey cases drop by 500 in a week
Published
Cases of Covid-19 in the Bailiwick of Guernsey have dropped by about 500 in the last week, new figures say.
In figures released on Tuesday, the States said there were 841 known active cases.
It comes after a recent spike in numbers, which saw active cases reach more than 1,300.
The latest cases saw 505 new positive results identified in the last week, but 1,042 people recovering during the same period, the States said.
Of the 841 current active cases, 815 are in Guernsey and 25 are in Alderney.
There have been 23 deaths of people with the virus in total.
