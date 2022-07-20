Alderney fire 'likely' caused by lightning strike
- Published
A gorse fire in Alderney was probably caused by a "direct lightning strike", emergency services confirmed.
The Alderney voluntary fire brigade was called to a blaze near Fort Tourgis at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.
It said access to the site was "extremely difficult" due to "steep terrain, and thickness and height of the gorse and bramble".
The service remained on the scene to dampen the area until 19:30 BST due to several flare ups.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "It is highly likely the cause of the fire was a direct lightning strike."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.