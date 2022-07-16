Alderney airport invite public to see behind the scenes
People on Alderney have been invited to a behind the scenes tour of the only airport on the island.
Alderney airport will host a "major community event" for the public to see recent work done to its runway and potential future work to modernise it.
A report, published in July, said a longer runway would be a "catalyst" for "much needed business and tourism".
It will open to the public who have pre-registered on 26 July from 18:30 to 20:00 BST.
The states said the terminal, built in 1968, was "reaching the end of its functional life".
"The fire station needs updating to ensure continued compliance with the latest regulatory requirements, and the runway, taxiway and apron are in urgent need of significant refurbishment," it said.
The states hoped future work would bring Alderney Airport "up to date".
Those attending must bring photo ID and sign in and out of the event.
